公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Niko Resources says is considering joining Reliance Industries Ltd in invoking dispute resolution mechanism in PSC

Nov 4 Niko Resources Ltd :

* Is considering joining Reliance Industries Ltd in invoking dispute resolution mechanism in production sharing contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

