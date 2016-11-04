版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America says nearly 85 pct of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices have been replaced

Nov 4 Samsung Electronics America:

* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced

* Samsung Electronics America - majority of participants opting to receive another Samsung smartphone

* Samsung Electronics America - will be releasing a software update in the coming days that will limit the phone's ability to charge beyond 60 percent Source text: bit.ly/2f2S4NG Further company coverage:

