BRIEF-American Midstream Partners enters into a securities purchase agreement

Nov 4 American Midstream Partners Lp -

* On Oct 31, Co entered into a securities purchase agreement with an affiliate of High Point Infrastructure Partners, LLC

* Partnership issued 2.3 million shares of series D convertible preferred units in a private placement for $15.00 per unit Source text: [bit.ly/2f2HZA8] Further company coverage:

