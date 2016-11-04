版本:
BRIEF-Amedisys Ronald Laborde now intends to continue to serve as Vice Chairman and CFO of company until April 2

Nov 4 Amedisys Inc

* Ronald Laborde now intends to continue to serve as vice chairman and chief financial officer of company until April 2, 2017

* On August 2, 2016, Laborde announced his intention to retire from company and board of directors as of January 2, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2eI8zvx] Further company coverage:

