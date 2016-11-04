版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 07:52 BJT

BRIEF-Black lion capital appoints Sean Mitchell as CEO

Nov 4 Black Lion Capital Corp :

* Black Lion Capital Corp announces expiration of letter of intent for proposed qualifying transaction and change of leadership roles

* Says Sean Mitchell has been appointed as company's new president and chief executive officer

* Says board has decided that timing of proposed merger transaction is premature

* Says will continue pursuing other potential partners towards goal of completing qualifying transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐