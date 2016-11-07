版本:
BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining says poured first gold at Santa Rosa Gold Project

Nov 7 Red Eagle Mining Corp

* Red eagle mining corp says has poured first gold at santa rosa gold project in antioquia, colombia

* Red eagle mining corp says commercial production at santa rosa gold project is expected in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

