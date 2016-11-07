BRIEF-Cognizant says to date, identified $5.0 mln in payments that may have been improper

Nov 7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Cognizant technology solutions - to date, internal
investigation has identified total of about $5.0 million in
payments that may have been improper
* Cognizant technology solutions-in q3 recorded
out-of-period correction related to $3.1 million of payments
previously capitalized that should have been expensed
* Cognizant technology solutions - concluded that have
material weakness as of september 30, 2016
* Cognizant technology solutions-based on results of
investigation, no material adjustments, restatements or other
revisions to previous financial statements
* Cognizant technology solutions-remaining $1.9 million of
total of about $5 million payments deemed improper by
investigation to date remains under investigation
* Cognizant-Did not maintain "effective tone at the top" as
senior management may have participated in or failed to take
action to prevent potentially improper payments
* Cognizant-Senior management who may have participated in
or did not take action to prevent potentially improper payments
are no longer with co or in senior positions
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2frxRiV)
Further company coverage: