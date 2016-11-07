版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad will seek Japanese regulatory approval for Bracanalysis CDX

Nov 7 Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad will seek Japanese regulatory approval for Bracanalysis Cdx

* Myriad genetics inc - will submit Bracanalysis CDX test for approval by Japan's pharmaceuticals and medical devices agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

