BRIEF-InfuSystem Holdings says financial results for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015, qtrs ended March 31, 2015 through June 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon

Nov 7 InfuSystem Holdings Inc
* InfuSystem Holdings-Financial results for FY ended
December 31, 2015, qtrs ended March 31, 2015 through June 30,
2016 should no longer be relied upon
* InfuSystem Holdings - Financial statements contained error
related to overstatement of estimated accounts receivable
collections
* Will seek to extend time required to file its 2016 Q3 form
10-Q
* InfuSystem Holdings - As of the date, the audit
committee's internal review of financial statements' matter is
not complete
* InfuSystem Holdings - Audit committee believes material
adjustments to financial statements are required; co will need
to restate financial statements
* InfuSystem Holdings-Evaluating internal control over
financial reporting to determine if deficiencies in such
controls caused potentially needed adjustments
Source text: [bit.ly/2fvjxpQ]
