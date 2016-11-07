版本:
BRIEF-Terrance J. Coughlin named executive VP and COO of Endo International Plc

Nov 7 Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc says Terrance J. Coughlin named executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

