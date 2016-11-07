BRIEF-Core-Mark reports third quarter earnings per share at $0.29

Nov 7 Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Core-Mark holding company inc says Q3 net sales increased 33.5 pct to $4.0 billion for Q3 of 2016, compared with $3.0 billion for same period a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: