2016年 11月 7日

BRIEF-Jacobs Holding and PSP Investments to bid for Central and Eastern European assets of SABMiller- Sky News

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Jacobs Holding partnering with PSP Investments to bid for the Central and Eastern European assets of SABMiller - Sky News, citing sources Source text: bit.ly/2fTn2c9

