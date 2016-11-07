版本:
BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma launches Voriconazole tablets in U.S.

Nov 7 Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Ajanta pharma usa - launch of voriconazole tablets (50mg, 200mg), a bioequivalent generic version of Vfend into us market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

