BRIEF-Fortress Biotech to develop therapies for traumatic brain injury treatment

* Fortress Biotech Inc- formed a new subsidiary company, Cellvation, Inc., to develop therapies for treatment of traumatic brain injury

* Fortress Biotech-Cellvation entered into agreement with university of texas health science center to secure worldwide rights to three programs for tbi

* Fortress Biotech Inc- announced appointment of Frank Taffy as interim chief executive officer