BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says expects continued growth in consumer and auto verticals in FY 2017, with heavy industries about flat Y-O-Y - Conf Call

Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc

* Says Q4 performance in Asia was stronger than expected, with growth in regions including China

* Says expects continued growth in consumer and auto verticals in FY 2017, with heavy industries about flat Y-O-Y

* Says current forecast call for increase in global GDP and industrial production growth rates in FY 2017, and higher global capital expenditures

* Says Q4 restructuring charges were $20 million, higher than co's expectation of $10 million