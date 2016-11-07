BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says expects continued growth in consumer and auto verticals in FY 2017, with heavy industries about flat Y-O-Y - Conf Call

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc
* Says Q4 performance in Asia was stronger than expected, with growth in regions including China
* Says expects continued growth in consumer and auto verticals in FY 2017, with heavy industries about flat Y-O-Y
* Says current forecast call for increase in global GDP and industrial production growth rates in FY 2017, and higher global capital expenditures
* Says Q4 restructuring charges were $20 million, higher than co's expectation of $10 million
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share