BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says expects restructuring actions to generate gross savings of over $30 mln in FY 2017 - Conf call

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc
* Says growth of co's automotive industry sales are more dependent on model changes than the SAAR count
* Says will not see Y-O-Y growth probably until Q2 in FY 2017; Says Q1 will be at the low-end of guidance growth rate
* Says continue to see consumer and automotive sectors as engines of growth in China
Says expect restructuring actions in FY 2016 to generate gross savings of over $30 million in FY 2017, and over $40 million on a full run rate basis
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share