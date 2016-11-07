BRIEF-Rockwell Automation says expects restructuring actions to generate gross savings of over $30 mln in FY 2017 - Conf call

Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc

* Says growth of co's automotive industry sales are more dependent on model changes than the SAAR count

* Says will not see Y-O-Y growth probably until Q2 in FY 2017; Says Q1 will be at the low-end of guidance growth rate

* Says continue to see consumer and automotive sectors as engines of growth in China

* Says expect restructuring actions in FY 2016 to generate gross savings of over $30 million in FY 2017, and over $40 million on a full run rate basis