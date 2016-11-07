版本:
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics gets U.S. patent for its monoclonal antibody

Nov 7 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics receives U.S. Patent for its clinical stage humab-5b1 antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

