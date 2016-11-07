版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Trovagene Inc says U.S. Patent and Trademark office has issued patent entitled "method for detection of high risk human papillomavirus"

Nov 7 Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene Inc says U.S. Patent and Trademark office has issued patent entitled "method for detection of high risk human papillomavirus" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

