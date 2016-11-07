版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Lilis Energy Inc announced additional bolt-on acreage in Winkler County, Texas

Nov 7 Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy Inc announced additional bolt-on acreage in Winkler County, Texas

* Lilis Energy added approximately 860 net contiguous acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐