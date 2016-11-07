版本:
BRIEF-MGM China Holdings qtrly total revenue of HK$3.9 billion

Nov 7 Mgm China Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly total revenue of HK$3.9 billion, increased by 11% from q2

* MGM China Holdings Ltd says qtrly adjusted EBITDA was up 24% sequentially to HK$1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

