公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-CSC and eBECS sign deal

Nov 7 Computer Sciences Corp

* CSC makes strategic investment in eBECS

* Computer sciences corp - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Computer Sciences - eBECS will be CSC's channel delivery partner for microsoft dynamics business solutions within uk & Saudi Arabia among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

