版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Aton to offer 46.2 mln units at $0.065 per unit

Nov 7 Aton Resources Inc

* Aton to raise $3.0 million for continued exploration at abu marawat

* Offering of 46.2 million units at a price of $0.065 per unit

* Proceeds from offering will be used to fund continued exploration, development activities at abu marawat concession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐