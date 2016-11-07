版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine secures C800S order in Mexico

Nov 7 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone turbine -received order for c800s microturbine to upgrade manufacturing facility of producer of artificial casings for meat products in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

