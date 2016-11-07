版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker to offer of upto $345 mln in subordinated notes

Nov 7 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley black & decker inc - files for offering of up to $345.0 million of subordinated notes due november 17, 2018 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

