BRIEF-Arconic wins $1 bln multi-year contract with Airbus

Nov 7 Arconic Inc

* Arconic inc - announced a multi-year contract with airbus valued at approximately $1 billion

* Arconic inc - multi-year agreement with airbus starts in january 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

