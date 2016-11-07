版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $43 million follow-on contract

Nov 7 Harris Corp

* Harris corp says awarded $43 million follow-on contract by National Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Research Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

