公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一

BRIEF-Merit medical systems inc says receives 510(k) clearance for swiftNINJA steerable microcatheter

Nov 7 Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit medical systems inc says receives 510(k) clearance for swiftNINJA steerable microcatheter

* Merit medical systems inc says swiftNINJA is scheduled to be launched simultaneously with Corvocet Biopsy System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

