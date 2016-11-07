版本:
BRIEF-Insys therapeutics - director Steven Meyer reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock

Nov 7 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics-director Steven Meyer reports open market purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 4 at average price of $10.75per share-sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2efp0Dn Further company coverage:

