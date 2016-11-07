BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says "bond yields have likely bottomed out"

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Blackrock's Richard Turnill :
* "Dividend income is poised to become a larger component of lower overall portfolio returns over the next five years"
* Bond yields have likely bottomed out; "we don't see scope for big rises in already elevated stock market valuations amid tepid earnings growth"
* "Dividends are a big part of the case for equities overall"
* "We see higher inflation expectations, rather than rising real yields, driving rises in nominal bond yields"; this bodes well for dividend growers
* Due to compounding dividends earnings growth, valuations of global developed stocks would need to fall by 30% over next 5 yrs to generate negative returns
* "For now, we see dividend growth opportunities globally within the technology, consumer discretionary and financials sectors"
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share