2016年 11月 8日

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says to provide bats one quote, trade data to Morningstar

Nov 7 Bats Global Markets Inc :

* Bats Global Markets to provide bats one quote, trade data to Morningstar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

