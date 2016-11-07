版本:
BRIEF-Folger Hill Asset Management enters strategic venture with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Nov 7 Folger Hill Asset Management LP:

* Entered long-term strategic venture with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC to expand Folger Hill'S business in Asia

* Received commitments to manage $500 million of assets, including capital from Schonfeld and Leucadia National Corp

* Schonfeld will work with Folger Hill on strategies to be launched with Folger Hill Asia, which will be run by Angus Wai

