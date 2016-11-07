BRIEF-Blackrock's Fredericks says longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the Fed prepares to hike interest rate

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Blackrock's Michael Fredericks:
* "Longer-duration assets may be particularly at risk as the federal reserve prepares to hike interest rate"
* Shorter-maturity, higher-quality high yield (BB, B rated) bond looks like potentially interesting place for consistent cash flow
* Some pockets of high yield bonds look better than others from a risk/reward standpoint
* Yields on CCC-rated high yield bonds are quite low on 10-year basis given historically higher default rates in this low-quality portion of market
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share