BRIEF-RGC Resources Inc- unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Rgc Resources Inc
* RGC Resources Inc- on November 1, unit entered into a term loan agreement and unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* RGC Resources Inc- unit also entered into a swap agreement associated with promissory note which will commence November 1, 2017
* RGC Resources - under swap agreement unit will convert variable rate promissory note into an instrument with a fixed interest rate of 2.3% per annum
* RGC Resources Inc -Under debt agreements, unit borrowed $7 million for a term of 5 years - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: