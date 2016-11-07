版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 8日 星期二 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Stryker Corp CEO reports open market sale of 26,306 shares of company

Nov 7 Stryker Corp :

* Stryker Corp CEO Kevin Lobo reports open market sale of 26,306 shares of co at $115.74 per share on Nov 3 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2fMgoVV Further company coverage:

