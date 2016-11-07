BRIEF-Priceline Group Q3 earnings per share $10.13

Nov 7 Priceline Group Inc :
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $31.18
* Q3 earnings per share $10.13
* Priceline Group Inc qtrly total revenue $3.69 billion
versus $3.10 billion last year
* Q3 revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 non-gaap net income per
diluted share $12.20 to $12.80
* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 total gross travel bookings
(constant currency) up 17 pct to 22 pct
* Priceline Group Inc - sees Q4 net income per diluted share
$11.40 to $12.00
* Priceline Group Inc - sees q4 room nights booked up 20 pct
to 25 pct
* Q3 earnings per share view $29.91, revenue view $3.62
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $13.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
