版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 22:56 BJT

BRIEF-Camber Capital Management LLC reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Community Health Systems

Nov 7 Community Health Systems Inc

* Camber capital management llc - reports 5.5 percent passive stake in community health systems inc as of october 28 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2f9Gss4 Further company coverage:

