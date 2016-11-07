版本:
BRIEF-Skypeople's request for extended stay of suspension granted by Nasdaq

Nov 7 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* Skypeople's request for extended stay of suspension is granted by Nasdaq

* Suspension of company's shares from trading stayed until hearing before panel on Dec 15 and issuance of a final panel decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

