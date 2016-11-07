BRIEF-Myriad group announces strategy update and metrics for Versy

Nov 7 Myriad Group AG :
* Announces strategy update and metrics for Versy
* With the positive early traction we are seeing in the
transformation of the Connect Division we have decided to focus
resources on the key strategic long-term value drivers for the
business
* Continue to manage our resources diligently and therefore
have decided to reallocate existing resources away from legacy
short-term revenue opportunities
* As a consequence, Myriad Connect will not achieve
year-on-year revenue growth in 2016 compared to 2015 as
previously communicated
* Versy platform now has over 1.2 million unique visitors
per month and 388,000 registered users
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)