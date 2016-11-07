版本:
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says promoted Laura Zinanni to position of vice president, office of CEO

Nov 7 Cboe Holdings Inc

* Chicago Board Options Exchange announced it has promoted Laura Zinanni to position of vice president, office of CEO Further company coverage:

