BRIEF-Associates at Kroger's Fry's Foods division ratify new agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 99

Nov 7 Kroger Co :

* Associates working at Co's Fry's Foods division have ratified new agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 99

* Agreement covers more than 20,000 associates working at 122 stores throughout Arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

