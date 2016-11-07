BRIEF-Associates at Kroger's Fry's Foods division ratify new agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 99

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Kroger Co :
* Associates working at Co's Fry's Foods division have ratified new agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 99
* Agreement covers more than 20,000 associates working at 122 stores throughout Arizona
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share