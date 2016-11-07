版本:
BRIEF-SEC investigating banks over possible mishandling of ADRs- WSJ, citing sources

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* SEC investigating banks over possible mishandling of ADRs- WSJ, citing sources

* SEC has sent subpoenas to four depositary banks- Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Chase- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2fwkPRt

