2016年 11月 8日

BRIEF-Channing Capital Management reports 5.1 pct passive stake in A Schulman as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing

Nov 7 Channing Capital Management LLC:

* Channing Capital Management LLC reports 5.1 percent passive stake in A Schulman Inc as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2faoFRU) Further company coverage:

