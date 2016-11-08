BRIEF-BBA Aviation says trading remains in-line with expectations

Nov 8 BBA Aviation Plc :
* Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations,
with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year
* In flight support, enlarged signature revenues grew 56 pct
and 4.1 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Aftermarket services revenue was lower than prior year
period due to decline in ERO sales
* Group is performing as anticipated with continued
outperformance from enlarged signature business and good margin
drop through
* Group is on track to deliver good further progress in 2016
- CEO
* Has reached agreement to acquire a portfolio of legacy
avionics products from GE Aviation, for a cash consideration of
$61.5 mln
* Transaction is expected to complete early in new year,
subject to satisfaction of certain conditions
