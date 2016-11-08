BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures Q3 EPS $0.19

Nov 8 Cpi Aerostructures Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $22.1 million versus $26.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CPI Aerostructures Inc - maintaining 2016 adjusted revenue
outlook for a range of $82.5 million to $88.5 million
* Cpi aerostructures inc - narrowing outlook for 2016
adjusted pre-tax income to lower end of previously stated range
of $9.8 million to $10.5 million
* Backlog of $441.5 million at September 30, 2016, up $54.2
million, or 14 pct, from 2015 year-end
* CPI Aerostructures sees revenue growth in fiscal 2017 over
fiscal 2016 of 5 to 10 percent and a return to positive earnings
per share for year
Source text - bit.ly/2fOMxMG
Further company coverage: