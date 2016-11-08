BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018 with oil prices in mid-40s or above- conf call

Nov 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc -
* Sees production growth at double digit rates through 2018
with oil prices in the mid-40s or above - conf call
* Says it now anticipates considerable increase in e&p
activity over the next two years- conf call
* Says expects production from ducs to have a meaningful
impact in 2017- conf call
* Says it expects to exit 2017 at production of 70,000
boepd at $50 oil- conf call
* Says it expects to exit 2018 comfortably above production
of 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day- conf call
* Says in a "great position" to comfortably grow within cash
flow for the years to come - conf call
* Says co may go up to running six rigs at the end of 2017 -
conf call
* Says it plans to add a third rig next summer and, if
prices cooperate, "very likely" to add fourth rig next fall-
conf call
