BRIEF-Xerox board approves terms of separation

Nov 8 Xerox Corp -
* Xerox board approves terms of separation
* Xerox corp - expects to complete separation on december
31, 2016
* Xerox corp - separation will occur by means of a
distribution to xerox shareholders of 100% of outstanding shares
of conduent
* Xerox corp - fractional shares of conduent common stock
will not be distributed to xerox shareholders
* Xerox - fractional shares of conduent will be sold in open
market, with net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments
to xerox shareholders
* Xerox - beginning on or about dec. 13 and continuing up to
distribution date, it is expected that there will be two markets
in xerox common stock
* Xerox-For u.s. Income tax purposes, xerox's u.s.
Shareholders generally should not recognize gain or loss as
result of distribution of conduent shares
* Xerox - on distribution date of dec. 31, 2016, xerox
shareholders will receive 1 share of conduent for every five
shares of xerox they hold
