BRIEF-Travelers companies agreed to a settlement with one of defendants in previously reported reinsurance dispute

Nov 8 Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers Companies says on November 7, agreed to a settlement with one of defendants in previously reported reinsurance dispute - SEC filing

* Travelers Companies says expects to receive payment under settlement with defendant in Q4 and, as a result, expects to recognize a $126.1 million gain in earnings in Q4

* Travelers Companies says gain contingency disclosed in notes to co's financial statements, would be reduced from about $287 million to about $38 million

* Travelers Companies says reinsurance recoverable balance related to case would be reduced from about $238 million to about $31 million in consolidated balance sheet