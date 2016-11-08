BRIEF-Entergy to sell nuclear Vermont Yankee and transfer US nuclear regulatory commission licenses

Nov 8 Entergy Corp
* Entergy says to sell entergy nuclear vermont yankee and
transfer us nuclear regulatory commission licenses to
subsidiaries of northstar group services
* Entergy says plans to accelerate transfer of all spent
nuclear fuel to dry cask storage at Vermont Yankee nuclear power
station, from 2020 to 2018.
* Entergy says will receive nominal cash consideration and a
promissory note payable to entergy in an amount equal to amount
owed at time of closing
* Entergy says Northstar has committed to initiate
decontamination, dismantlement by 2021, to complete
decommissioning and restoration of vermont yankee by 2030
* Entergy says transaction is expected to result in a loss
at closing, amount of which cannot be determined at this time
* Entergy says sale is expected to be mildly accretive to
operational results once transaction is completed
* Entergy says Northstar will continue to operate, maintain
ISFSI until us department of energy fulfills obligations to
remove all of spent nuclear fuel from Vermont Yankee
* Entergy says nuclear decommissioning trust and associated
asset retirement obligation will be removed from Entergy's
balance sheet at closing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: