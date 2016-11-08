BRIEF-CVS says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for Prime, TRICARE network

Nov 8 Cvs Health Corp
* CVS Health executive says for Q4 2016 total same-store
sales at retail are expected to be flat to down 1.75 percent
-conf call
* CVS Health executive says "For the fourth quarter, we
expect enterprise revenues to be up 12.25 percent to 14 percent
driven primarily by PBM growth" -conf call
* Currently expect an increase in PBM EBIT of about 8
percent and the decrease in retail EBIT of about 8 percent in
2017
* Says "Caught a little bit off guard" in bid process for
Prime and TRICARE network
* CVS- Although both Omnicare, Target pharmacy acquisitions
are performing well, ramp-up in level of accretion is slightly
slower than anticipated
* CVS Health- Given recent network changes it has become
more difficult to grow share and therefore offset ongoing margin
pressures in the near term
* CVS - Maintaining 10 percent to 14 percent adjusted EPS
growth rate annually off a larger base is becoming more
challenging; now anticipate growth of about 10 percent on
average
* Expect annual EPS growth to generate to $7-$8 billion in
free cash flow per year on average- conf call
