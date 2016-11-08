BRIEF-Rio Tinto updates on investigations regarding contractual payments on Simandou project

Nov 9 Rio Tinto Ltd
* Rio Tinto contacts regulatory authorities
* Company launched an investigation into matter led by
external counsel
* Notified relevant authorities in United Kingdom and United
States and is in process of contacting Australian authorities
* On 29 august 2016, Rio Tinto became aware of email
correspondence from 2011 relating to contractual payments
totalling us$10.5 million
* Rio tinto intends to co-operate fully with any subsequent
inquiries from all of relevant authorities
* Rio tinto-energy & minerals chief executive Alan Davies,
who had accountability for simandou project in 2011, has been
suspended with immediate effect
* Contractual payments made to a consultant providing
advisory services on Simandou Project in guinea.
* Legal & regulatory affairs group executive debra
valentine, having previously notified co of her intention to
retire on 1 may 2017 stepped down from her role
